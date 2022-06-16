Advertisement

Summer travel trends

Summer travel trends
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

This summer is looking to be a record travel season.

Schools are out, families are planning trips, friends are set for adventures, and after the last two years of travel limitations, the demand and prices for travel are high.

Travel expert Dayvee Sutton joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 with her tips and insights on how you can plan a summer vacation at a price you can afford.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Rife, 51, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, faces several charges after a police pursuit in Pike...
Man’s name released in Pike County pursuit, shots-fired incident
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Crews work to restore fiber-optic lines that were damaged early Wednesday afternoon in an...
Some Suddenlink customers without service after accident
P-EBT to be issued for non-students receiving SNAP in West Virginia
Shooting generic
Teen pleads guilty in deadly shooting

Latest News

Hottest food trends and traditions of New Orleans cuisine
Hottest food trends and traditions of New Orleans cuisine
Rose, 39, of Catlettsburg was arrested and charged with possession of matter portraying a...
Man arrested by cyber crimes unit on child porn charges
New book store 'Booktenders' opening soon
New book store ‘Booktenders’ opening soon
Summer library club at Kanawha County Public Library
Summer library club at Kanawha County Public Library