Advertisement

WATCH: Inmates save officer from assault at detention center

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez at a detention center in Florida. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – An inmate’s recent attack on a detention officer was caught on camera.

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez from behind at a detention center in Florida.

Harvey attempted to choke Jimenez with a pillowcase.

Jimenez was able to call for the emergency response team on her radio while several other inmates came to her and removed the pillowcase from around her neck.

The detention officer suffered minor injuries.

Harvey and a co-conspirator who helped her are facing assault charges.

They were moved to solitary confinement, along with two other inmates who are accused of playing a role in the attack.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Rife, 51, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, faces several charges after a police pursuit in Pike...
Man’s name released in Pike County pursuit, shots-fired incident
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Crews work to restore fiber-optic lines that were damaged early Wednesday afternoon in an...
Some Suddenlink customers without service after accident
P-EBT to be issued for non-students receiving SNAP in West Virginia
Fire spread from a camper to a home, causing extensive damage to the house in Ona, West Virginia.
Fire extensively damages home

Latest News

‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
‘The Office’ and ‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive to Comic Con event
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
Senate set to enhance benefits for vets exposed to burn pits
Death Valley National Park officials said David Kelleher, 67, appeared to have been walking...
Man found dead in Death Valley after running out of gas in scorching heat, park officials say
Daniel Palacios, shot while driving an Uber in Amarillo (Source: GoFundMe)
Uber driver shot in head, still drives passengers to safety