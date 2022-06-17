Advertisement

Ashland Police respond to ‘suspicious situation’

Ashland Police respond to a ‘suspicious situation’ in the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue in...
Ashland Police respond to a ‘suspicious situation’ in the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue in Ashland, Kentucky Friday morning.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Kentucky (WSAZ) - There is a heavy police presence Friday along Montgomery Avenue in Ashland, Kentucky.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com units have responded to a ‘suspicious situation’ in the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue.

Members of the Ashland Police Department have responded.

EMS crews and firefighters have also arrived.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is released by police at the scene.

