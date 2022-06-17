Carter County bus driver faces child porn charges

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Carter County bus driver was arrested after a search warrant revealed multiple electronic images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material, officials report Thursday.

The Ashland Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit along with assistance from the Catlettsburg Police Department executed the search warrant at Darrin Rose’s home on June 15.

Rose, 39, of Catlettsburg was arrested following a search of his home and charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Multiple electronic items were seized and transported to the APD Cyber Crime Unit where they will be subjected to further examination.

Upon notice of the investigation, Carter County Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Green said Rose was placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Green went on to say, ” The Carter County School District has been made aware of an arrest involving a school bus driver. As information is just being released, the district is closely monitoring the situation. The Carter County School District holds the safety and well-being of students as our top priority. The district will take immediate and appropriate action as necessary.”

APD said the investigation is ongoing, more charges are expected to follow.

Man arrested by cyber crimes unit on child porn charges

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.