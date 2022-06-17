Advertisement

Crews fight fire at WVU academic building

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews fought a fire Friday afternoon at an academic building on West Virginia University’s downtown campus, according to a WVU news release.

Just before 3 p.m., firefighters with the Morgantown Fire Department responded to reports of flames showing from the roof of Armstrong Hall. Crews put out the fire within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

According to the release, less than 20 people were in the building at the time. They were mainly faculty and staff. No classes were being held then.

A cause is unknown, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office is involved with the investigation.

