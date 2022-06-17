Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump endorses Daniel Cameron in Governor’s race

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is running for governor.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Former President Donald Trump has already weighed in on next year’s gubernatorial election in Kentucky.

In a tweet from Attorney General, and Republican candidate for Governor, Daniel Cameron, the candidate announced that the former president gave Cameron his “complete and total endorsement.”

“I am honored and humbled to receive the endorsement of President Trump in our campaign for Governor of the great Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Cameron said in a campaign release Thursday night.

Cameron is one of several Republican candidates vying for the nomination to face off against incumbent Governor Andy Beshear in November 2023. Some other candidates include State Rep. Savannah Maddox, Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, and Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon.

The primary election is set to be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, with the general election held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

