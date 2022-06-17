Heat busting storms arrive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday afternoon a rash of heat busting thunderstorms armed with high winds, torrents of rain and lightning strikes is ending the week-long heat wave. Already events are being impacted as Jimmy T. reports the final round of the Bluegrass Invitational at Bellefonte CC is in a storm delay.

Before the storms, the sky is darkening and wind freshening. These are the telltale signs for parents to get kids inside and lifeguards to clear pools even before a rumble of thunder and flash of lightning occurs.

Unfortunately, a new series of power outages are likely as storm winds top 50 miles per hour and lightning strikes play havoc with the power grid in spots.

Street flash flooding is likely in the heavier torrents with any small stream watershed that experiences a train of storms for more than an hour susceptible to overflow.

If we can hang onto the power until the storm line passes, then a refreshing night for outdoor concerts, plays and festivals will be realized.

All this as the first major heat wave of the season is chased away in time for a perfect Father’s Day weekend.

