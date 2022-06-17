Advertisement

Inmates raise $8K to help send terminally ill child to Disneyland

Inmates at a California prison raised $8,000 through a dog training program to help send a child to Disneyland. (Source: KBAK, KCAL, KCBS, CNN)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK) - Prisons and puppies are not two things you usually see together, but a program is changing that at a California prison.

Pawsitive Change is a program that allows inmates with good behavior to train dogs and prepare them to be adopted.

“This program teaches empathy and compassion. They are responsible for someone else,” said North Kern State Prison Warden Kelly Santoro.

Pawsitive Change is one of 32 programs that encourage good behavior at the prison.

The group involved is also going beyond just training dogs; they sponsored a food drive that raised money to send a child with a terminal illness to Disneyland.

“We cannot grant wishes without community support. And it is a wonderful opportunity to see this community come together to support this wish,” Ashley Sodergren, with Make-A-Wish, said.

Officials said inmates could spend up to $100 with the money they put towards their food sponsoring the child’s Disneyland trip.

“I think I maxed out and spent my $100 on Chinese food. It was pretty amazing when we found out that it was going to send a child to Disneyland,” said inmate Maurice Skinner.

The inmates raised more than $8,000 to grant a young boy his biggest wish – meeting Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

“It’s really cool to be able to know that we can make a positive difference in our society even though we are in prison,” said inmate Curtis Krueger.

Copyright 2022 KBAK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller says Upshur County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Coffman was...
Man shot, killed by authorities after firing rounds at traffic on I-79; deputy shot responding to scene
Ashland Police respond to a ‘suspicious situation’ in the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue in...
Ashland Police investigating double homicide
Police | Man critically injured in shooting dies
April Bradford, a school administrator, faces numerous charges in connection with the alleged...
Assistant School Principal charged with child sex crimes
Louisa Police Department is seeking information into the Criminal Mischief damage to the old...
Louisa Police Department investigating vandalism

Latest News

FILE - This image shows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 being manufactured.
White House: Florida doctors can order under-5 COVID shots
Alvin Trail has lived on Washington Street for 50 years and knows it as a quiet street.
Neighbor ‘shocked’ by deadly shooting following St. Albans burglary
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
Screams, threats as New Mexico counties certify vote
2 US men from Alabama missing in Ukraine
Russian TV shows videos of 2 US vets captured in Ukraine