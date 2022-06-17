Man critically injured in shooting called in as a burglary

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in St. Albans say a man was critically injured Thursday night in a shooting that was called in as a burglary.

The incident, which involved a handgun, was reported around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of South Washington Street.

According to St. Albans Police, the shooting happened in the back of a home. Officers say the homeowner, who is cooperating with investigators, was not injured.

