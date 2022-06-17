Advertisement

Man killed by authorities after shooting at traffic along I-79 identified

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man shot and killed by authorities Thursday after pulling out a gun and firing off rounds at traffic along I-79 has been identified by West Virginia State Police.

According to State Police, Matthew Brevosky, 38, of Grindstone, Pennsylvania is accused of firing a gun at vehicles near the I-79 Weston interchange.

The investigation of the incident that ended with Brevosky dead and an Upsher County Chief Deputy injured is being handled by West Virginia State Police and Pennsylvania State Police.

Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller says emergency crews responded after receiving a call from the director of the Upsher Office of Emergency Management.

The director, who was on his way back from Clarksburg, told officials at first he thought a wreck had occurred. Once stopped, the director told officials he witnessed a man shooting at traffic.

While responding to the scene, Sheriff Miller says Upshur County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Coffman was shot in the thigh.

Sheriff Miller says Coffman underwent surgery Thursday, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigating officers say they are continuing to follow up on leads to identify a clear motive behind the shooting.

