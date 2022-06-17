Advertisement

Neighbor ‘shocked’ by deadly shooting following St. Albans burglary

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Alvin Trail has lived on Washington Street in St. Albans for 50 years.

“It’s usually a very quiet neighborhood. Everyone tends to their own business and their yards, and we normally don’t have a whole lot of problems in this neighborhood,” he said. “It’s usually quiet here.”

It is why he said he was surprised to learn of a deadly shooting that happened up the street Thursday night.

“I was sort of shocked by the whole thing because,” he said. “Nobody’s had a house broken into that I know of, but now of course you never know what’s going to happen.”

St. Albans Police Chief Mark Gilbert said the homeowner was doing some housework around 8 p.m. Thursday when he came across 47-year-old James Kennedy in his garage.

Law enforcement said the homeowner asked Kennedy to leave.

The homeowner then called the police and returned to find Kennedy still inside. After a slight altercation, the homeowner then fired one gunshot at Kennedy.

Kennedy died from his injuries Friday morning.

St. Albans Police Lt. Michael Elkins said the homeowner and Kennedy did not know each other, but it’s not the first time the homeowner has dealt with break-ins.

“[In the past] he had discovered someone had gotten into his garage and stolen some bicycles,” Elkins recalled. “He discovered another time they got in his deep freezer and was taking food out and cooking it.”

Elkins said there is no current threat to neighbors but the incident serves as a reminder for people to be proactive in protecting themselves and their households.

“Keep all their houses locked up and all valuables secured if they see something, report it that’s what we’re here for,” he warned. “If you see someone on the street that you believe shouldn’t be there or shouldn’t be in the area, report it, that’s what we’re here for.”

Alvin said the warning is just part of his routine.

“I’ve always been overly cautious when I get out of my car,” he said. “I lock it when we go in the house even for a minute we lock it up just a matter of habit.”

Elkins said Kennedy is from St. Albans but it is believed he was homeless at the time of the incident. Elkins said Kennedy also had some criminal history but no felonies.

The homeowner has been cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albans Police at 304-348-8111 or submit to the tipline.

