LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An actor known for his roles in the “Anchorman” films and the hit tv show “The Office” was arrested in Lawrence County, Ohio on his way to a comic con event in Huntington.

David Koechner is accused of drunk driving, his second such charge in the past six months.

Bodycam video from Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a deputy telling a trooper he pulled over actor David Koechner on US 52 for lane violations.

“Glossy eyes, could smell it walking up to the car,” you can hear authorities say in the bodycam video. “I know who you are. I was going to say, I thought that looked like you.”

Koechner told the trooper he’d flown to Cincinnati and was driving to Huntington for an appearance at a comic con event.

In the video recorded just after 1:45 a.m. Saturday, June 4, he told the trooper he’d only had one beer before driving.

“How much have you had to drink tonight?” “one.” “one beer or one shot of liquor?” “no, no. one beer.”

Koechner is seen in the video being given field sobriety tests.

The California native was placed in handcuffs. He told the trooper this is his second OVI charge since December.

According to court records, Koechner is also charged with driving under suspension and refusing to provide a breath sample.

The incident report says he was polite, cooperative, and respectful throughout the encounter.

The actor could face up to six months in prison if found guilty.

Koechner is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in Chesapeake, July 8.

‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event

‘The Office’ and ‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive to Comic Con event

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.