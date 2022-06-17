Possible gas station robbery investigated in eastern Ky.

GREENUP, Ky. (WSAZ) – A person is detained early Friday evening after a possible robbery at a gas station in Greenup, according to Greenup County 911 dispatchers.

The incident was reported at the Marathon station in the 1000 block of Seaton Avenue.

“Multiple units on scene (are) trying to figure out what’s going on,” dispatchers tell us.

We have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.