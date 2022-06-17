Powerful storm Friday causes additional power outages

(WSAZ) - Many customers who just saw their lights come back on after storms Monday evening are back in the dark Friday after a powerful storm took down power lines.

Nearly 60,000 customers in West Virginia are dealing with a power outages Friday afternoon.

A large tree falls on power lines near Madison Avenue and West 6th Street in Huntington, W.Va. (WSAZ)

A large tree fell on power lines Friday near Madison Avenue and West 6th Street in Huntington, West Virginia contributing to outages.

Below is a list of counties in the region struggling with outages Friday:

West Virginia

CABELL - 6,613

LINCOLN - 1,915

MINGO - 6,490

WAYNE - 4,463

LOGAN - 5,106

KANAWHA - 12,680

JACKSON - 593

FAYETTE - 7,897

BOONE - 371

PUTNAM - 1,478

Kentucky

MARTIN - 2,743

LAWRENCE - 1,940

GREENUP - 1,544

LEWIS - 1,420

CARTER - 2,570

JOHNSON - 3,899

ELLIOT - 1,042

FLOYD - 2,033

PIKE - 1,599

ROWAN - 3,233

BOYD - 1,329

Ohio

LAWRENCE - 2,023

SCIOTO - 1,500

