Advertisement

Powerful storm Friday causes additional power outages

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - Many customers who just saw their lights come back on after storms Monday evening are back in the dark Friday after a powerful storm took down power lines.

Nearly 60,000 customers in West Virginia are dealing with a power outages Friday afternoon.

A large tree falls on power lines near Madison Avenue and West 6th Street in Huntington, W.Va.
A large tree falls on power lines near Madison Avenue and West 6th Street in Huntington, W.Va.(WSAZ)

A large tree fell on power lines Friday near Madison Avenue and West 6th Street in Huntington, West Virginia contributing to outages.

Below is a list of counties in the region struggling with outages Friday:

West Virginia

  • CABELL - 6,613
  • LINCOLN - 1,915
  • MINGO - 6,490
  • WAYNE - 4,463
  • LOGAN - 5,106
  • KANAWHA - 12,680
  • JACKSON - 593
  • FAYETTE - 7,897
  • BOONE - 371
  • PUTNAM - 1,478

Kentucky

  • MARTIN - 2,743
  • LAWRENCE - 1,940
  • GREENUP - 1,544
  • LEWIS - 1,420
  • CARTER - 2,570
  • JOHNSON - 3,899
  • ELLIOT - 1,042
  • FLOYD - 2,033
  • PIKE - 1,599
  • ROWAN - 3,233
  • BOYD - 1,329

Ohio

  • LAWRENCE - 2,023
  • SCIOTO - 1,500

AEP customers waiting for power restoration endure heat

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller says Upshur County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Coffman was...
Man shot, killed by authorities after firing rounds at traffic on I-79; deputy shot responding to scene
Ashland Police respond to a ‘suspicious situation’ in the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue in...
Ashland Police investigating double homicide
Police | Man critically injured in shooting dies
April Bradford, a school administrator, faces numerous charges in connection with the alleged...
Assistant School Principal charged with child sex crimes
Louisa Police Department is seeking information into the Criminal Mischief damage to the old...
Louisa Police Department investigating vandalism

Latest News

WVU logo
Crews fight fire at WVU academic building
Powerful storm hits region
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT | WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier is live
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Lawrence County, Kentucky
Storm stirs up dirt and debris in Huntington
High winds stirs up dirt, debris in Huntington near old ACF Industries site