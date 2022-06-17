Powerful storm Friday causes additional power outages
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - Many customers who just saw their lights come back on after storms Monday evening are back in the dark Friday after a powerful storm took down power lines.
Nearly 60,000 customers in West Virginia are dealing with a power outages Friday afternoon.
A large tree fell on power lines Friday near Madison Avenue and West 6th Street in Huntington, West Virginia contributing to outages.
Below is a list of counties in the region struggling with outages Friday:
West Virginia
- CABELL - 6,613
- LINCOLN - 1,915
- MINGO - 6,490
- WAYNE - 4,463
- LOGAN - 5,106
- KANAWHA - 12,680
- JACKSON - 593
- FAYETTE - 7,897
- BOONE - 371
- PUTNAM - 1,478
Kentucky
- MARTIN - 2,743
- LAWRENCE - 1,940
- GREENUP - 1,544
- LEWIS - 1,420
- CARTER - 2,570
- JOHNSON - 3,899
- ELLIOT - 1,042
- FLOYD - 2,033
- PIKE - 1,599
- ROWAN - 3,233
- BOYD - 1,329
Ohio
- LAWRENCE - 2,023
- SCIOTO - 1,500
