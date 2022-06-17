Severe thunderstorms cause mudslides; downs trees, utility poles in Williamson

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Severe thunderstorms have brought down trees, broken utility poles, and caused mudslides in a few different areas of Williamson, according to the fire department.

Old US 52 between West Williamson and US 119 will be closed for an extended period of time due to a mix of trees, mud, utilities, and other debris blocking the roadway near the cemetery.

Emergency crews are asking drivers to avoid all unnecessary travel to allow crews time to clear the roads.

