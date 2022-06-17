Advertisement

Two bodies found in Lawrence County, Kentucky

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after two bodies were found Friday afternoon in a home.

Kentucky State Police say the discovery was made at a home in the 700 block of Blaine Creek Road in Lawrence County.

At this time, no additional details are being released.

