Two bodies found in Lawrence County, Kentucky

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after two bodies were found Friday afternoon in a home.

Kentucky State Police say the discovery was made at a home in the 700 block of Blaine Creek Road in Lawrence County.

At this time, no additional details are being released.

