Two bodies found in Lawrence County, Kentucky
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after two bodies were found Friday afternoon in a home.
Kentucky State Police say the discovery was made at a home in the 700 block of Blaine Creek Road in Lawrence County.
At this time, no additional details are being released.
WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.
Keep checking the WSAZ app.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.