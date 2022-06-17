Advertisement

WATCH: Family rescued by good Samaritans after boat capsizes in Florida

11 people were rescued after their boat capsized in Florida. (HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - 11 people in Florida were saved after their boat capsized, thanks to a group of good Samaritans.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call Sunday evening that several people were stranded near Beer Can Island.

Their boat had turned upside down in the water, according to authorities.

Several people were swimming around it and that’s when a nearby boat came over and began to lift people from the water.

Everyone was rescued and brought safely back to land.

One person went to the hospital for chest pains and shortness of breath.

Their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller says Upshur County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Coffman was...
Man shot, killed by authorities after firing rounds at traffic on I-79; deputy shot responding to scene
Louisa Police Department is seeking information into the Criminal Mischief damage to the old...
Louisa Police Department investigating vandalism
April Bradford, a school administrator, faces numerous charges in connection with the alleged...
Assistant School Principal charged with child sex crimes
P-EBT to be issued for non-students receiving SNAP in West Virginia
Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest...
Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner

Latest News

Gun reform talks take a weekend break as more mass shootings erupt.
Deadly church shooting erupts as gun talks take break for Senate
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church
FILE - A aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future
A family of 11 were rescued by good Samaritans after their boat capsized in Florida.
Good Samaritans rescue family from capsized boat in Florida