Dirty Birds win in extras

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Dirty Birds needed extra innings to defeat the High Point Rockers 7-6 on Friday night. Connor Justus hit a walk-off single and the game also highlighted the return of Corey Bird. He was a star for Herbert Hoover and Marshall who was signed by the team Friday afternoon. Bird went 2-4 in the win and the same two teams play Saturday afternoon with a 6:35 first pitch.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.