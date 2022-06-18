Advertisement

Dirty Birds win in extras

Charleston takes game one of series 7-6 Friday night.
Charleston takes game one of series 7-6 Friday night.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Dirty Birds needed extra innings to defeat the High Point Rockers 7-6 on Friday night. Connor Justus hit a walk-off single and the game also highlighted the return of Corey Bird. He was a star for Herbert Hoover and Marshall who was signed by the team Friday afternoon. Bird went 2-4 in the win and the same two teams play Saturday afternoon with a 6:35 first pitch.

