First Warning Forecast | Amazing weekend ahead!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This past week has been rough across the region, weather-wise. From several days of intense heat to severe storms causing widespread damage and power outages Monday and Friday, it is time for a break. Fortunately, this Father’s Day weekend brings just that. The weather could hardly be better as a taste of fall arrives, meaning temperatures will be cooler and humidity drops significantly as well. Both days see abundant sunshine with no chance for rain. The pleasant feel is short-lived, however, as temperatures begin surging again on Monday and soar well back into the 90s starting on Tuesday, appropriate for the “official” start to summer.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the low to mid 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Plenty of sunshine will be seen throughout the day with high temperatures only rising to the upper 70s. Humidity sharply drops as the day goes on. A northerly breeze accompanies the cooler feel.

The breeze begins to settle Saturday night, and the air gets unseasonably chilly under a clear sky. In fact, some locations may flirt with record lows as temperatures fall to the upper 40s.

Father’s Day on Sunday looks nearly similar to Saturday: lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity. However, the breeze will be lighter.

On Monday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

For Tuesday, sunshine continues, but high temperatures surge back to the mid 90s.

Wednesday remains hot under a mostly sunny sky as high temperatures rise to the mid 90s. The humidity gets noticeably higher as well.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday and Friday, but high temperatures stay in the low to mid 90s.

