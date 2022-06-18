First Warning Forecast | Pleasant finish to weekend before heat surges back

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Coming off the heels of a hot and stormy stretch, Saturday’s weather was quite a treat. The unseasonably cool air lingers into Father’s Day, meaning a rather chilly start to the morning is followed by a pleasant afternoon. Then, temperatures begin rising quickly into the upcoming work week as a new heat wave takes shape. This time around, the humidity does not look to be quite as high, but it will still not feel comfortable spending any extended time outside. Meanwhile, shower and storm chances look rather limited in the week ahead, but Wednesday night, Thursday, and Friday will be the days to watch.

The breeze settles Saturday night, and the air gets unseasonably chilly under a clear sky. In fact, some locations may flirt with record lows as temperatures fall to the upper 40s. For reference, the record low in Huntington is 48° set back in 1909. In Charleston, the record low is 47° set back in 1999.

Father’s Day on Sunday looks nearly similar to Saturday: lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity. However, the breeze will be lighter.

On Monday, expect a mostly sunny sky despite some passing clouds from time to time. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s, with the warmest readings expected farther west.

For Tuesday, sunshine continues, but high temperatures surge back to the mid 90s.

Wednesday remains hot under a mostly sunny sky as high temperatures rise to the mid 90s. The humidity gets noticeably higher as well. This increase in humidity combined with a front nearing the area may spark a few showers and thunderstorms, particularly Wednesday evening and overnight.

Although scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast Thursday and Friday, many hours of both days should be spent dry as high temperatures continue to reach the low to mid 90s.

Saturday looks to stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. The heat goes nowhere, as high temperatures still hover around the 90-degree mark.

