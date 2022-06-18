Advertisement

Man arrested in truck stop robbery

Charged with attempted robbery in the first degree.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Officers with the Greenup Police Department have arrested a man from Ashland after they responded to a possible armed robbery in progress Friday night.

According to a release from the Greenup Police Department, just after 5 p.m. they were called to the ARCO truck stop along Seaton Avenue where the caller stated there was a man in the store wearing a ski mask, armed with a handgun.

Officers arrived to find a male suspect in the store near the coolers. The individual was identified as 23-year-old Brandon Lee Christian, who was placed into the back of a patrol car while officers spoke to witnesses and reviewed surveillance video.

Police say the surveillance video shows Christian exiting an orange SUV, pulling a ski mask over his face and continually adjusting the firearm in his waistband. He walked up to a clerk to ask a question and raised the ski mask off his face. After heading back to the coolers, the subject pulls the mask back down and walks towards the counter while glancing towards the front of the store.

GPD says the other subjects inside the orange SUV say they were not aware of his intentions and thought he was headed inside the store to get a drink.

Officers believe his actions caused alarm to both staff and customers inside the store.

Christian has been arrested and taken to the Greenup County Detention Center, charged with attempted robbery in the first degree.

The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, Raceland Police Department, Worthington Police Department and Flatwoods Police Department assisted with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

