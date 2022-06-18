Advertisement

Power restoration efforts continue after powerful storm

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thousands of customers are back in the dark after another series of storms ripped through the region on Friday bringing down power lines.

More than 79,000 AEP customers in West Virginia are without power Saturday morning.

AEP restored power to nearly 50,000 customers by Friday evening.

Tree limbs fell on power lines on Friday in Williamson, West Virginia. (WSAZ)
Below is a list of counties in the region struggling with outages Saturday:

In West Virginia, AEP customers:

-Boone: 323

-Cabell: 3,090

-Lincoln: 1,732

-Kanawha: 6,366

-Mingo: 6,554

-Putnam: 516

-Wayne: 4,802

Kentucky Power customers:

-Boyd: 353

-Carter: 641

-Elliot:10

-Floyd: 1,768

-Martin: 2,292

-Lawrence: 709

-Greenup: 388

-Lewis: 78

-Magoffin: 153

-Pike: 3,214

As for Big Sandy RECC customers:

-Johnson: 1.7k

-Floyd: 1k

-Lawrence: 397

-Martin: 275

Grayson RECC customers:

-Carter: 339

-Elliott: 403

-Greenup: 47

-Lawrence: 7

-Lewis: 4

Ohio AEP customers

-Lawrence: 150

-Scioto: 439

WSAZ is supposed to receive an update on restoration times later today.

