Severe weather damages church again

RUSH, Ky. (WSAZ) - Many people began their weekend by cleaning up storm debris after severe weather left a mark on the region Friday afternoon.

Tree after tree was brought down by powerful winds along a stretch of state Route 854 in Rush, Kentucky.

Kyle Cantwell was on his front porch when the storm hit around 1:30 p.m.

“It happened so fast,” he said. “You couldn’t see probably 15 yards for all the hail and rain.”

At Rush Baptist Chapel, members are feeling an unfortunate sense of déjà vu.

A huge chunk of a sycamore tree collapsed onto its roof nearly overtop of the pulpit.

“It probably broke three or four rafters and a couple hundred square feet of roof metal and siding,” Geoff Riffe, a contractor who’s a friend of the congregation, said. “It made a big mess in the floor, and it got a little bit wet when it rained.”

During the ice storm last year, dozens of trees fell on the same church, and the roof had to be replaced. Now at least part of the roof will have to be replaced again.

“Things happen, and we have no control over that,” Riffe said, “but you roll with the punches, get back up, and go again.”

Riffe is the contractor who did the job last time severe weather hit the church.

“We’ve got the Lord to rely on,” he said. “That’s our hope and prayer, and we’ve got good people that we can call on, and they can make a few phone calls and get people out here, and we don’t care a bit to do it, not at all, and it’s for the Lord’s work. The Lord blesses.”

The church will hold its service Sunday in its fellowship hall.

