Suspect in double homicide in Ashland in critical condition after self-inflicted gunshot

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A suspect has been named in connection with a double homicide in Ashland, Kentucky Friday morning, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Ashland Police Department Chief Todd Kelley said during a press conference Saturday morning that John Tooson, the suspect, was taken to the hospital after shooting himself following a barricade situation in Toledo.

On Friday APD officers responded for a welfare check in the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue around 8:15 and found two women with gunshot wounds inside a duplex apartment.

The victims were identified as Selina Easter, 20, and Summer Algarakhuly, 18. APD says they were sisters.

Officers say an infant was also found abandoned and uninjured. Algarakhuly has been identified as the mother of the child.

Chief Kelley says the suspect lived in both Ashland and Toledo.

They say Tooson stole Easter’s car after the shooting and fled to a home on Utah Street in Toledo.

APD say they contacted the U.S. Marshal’s Service for assistance.

Marshals and the Toledo Police Department located the suspect and engaged in a barricade situation until around midnight Friday.

APD says Tooson left the home, re-entered and then walked out, shooting himself.

Tooson is in intensive care in critical condition.

Chief Kelley says the Ashland Police Department got warrants for two murder charges, a charge of wanton endangerment first degree and for theft of an automobile.

Kelley says they are still determining the relationship between Tooson and the victims and a possible motive.

Check our previous coverage of the story here and keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.