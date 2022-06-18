Advertisement

Viewers share photos of storm damage

Storm damage in Man, West Virginia
Storm damage in Man, West Virginia(WSAZ with permission)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - As thousands of people from our region and beyond deal with power outages from Friday’s strong to severe thunderstorms, viewers are sending us images of the damage left behind.

Man, West Virginia, located in Logan County, appears to be among the hardest hit. Viewer Caleb Browning gave us permission to share the photos he took there. We also received reports of considerable damage in parts of Kanawha County, including Pinch and Sissonville.

Storm damage in Man, W.Va.
Storm damage in Man, W.Va.(WSAZ with permission)

Following is a look at damage in the Pinch area of Kanawha County:

Storm damage in Pinch, W.Va.
Storm damage in Pinch, W.Va.(WSAZ with permission)

Viewer John Cline in Lovely, Kentucky, shared this photo with us:

Viewer John Cline shared this photo of storm damage in Lovely, Kentucky.
Viewer John Cline shared this photo of storm damage in Lovely, Kentucky.(WSAZ with permission)

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

