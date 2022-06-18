Advertisement

Woman’s body found in Kanawha River

Crews are investigating after recovering a woman’s body from the Kanawha River.
Crews are investigating after recovering a woman’s body from the Kanawha River.(MGN)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman’s body was found in the Kanawha River in Dunbar, according to Metro 911.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com that first responders are currently searching for an additional person in the water.

The call came in just after 1:30 a.m. after a vehicle was discovered near Shawnee Boat Ramp in Dunbar, and that’s when they recovered the woman’s body, according to Metro 911.

Multiple agencies are on scene with a rescue boat and helicopter assisting in the search efforts.

Nitro Fire Department, Institute Fire Department, Glasgow Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department, St. Albans Fire Department, Kanawha Emergency Management, State Police, the Sheriff’s Office, DNR, Dunbar Police Department, and ambulance authorities are on scene.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland Police respond Friday morning to a ‘suspicious situation’ in the 3000 block of...
Ashland Police investigating double homicide
Kentucky State Police investigate at the scene where two bodies were found in the 700 block of...
Two bodies found in Lawrence County, Kentucky
Police | Man critically injured in shooting dies
I-79 deadly shooting
Man killed by authorities after shooting at traffic along I-79 identified
A large tree falls on power lines near Madison Avenue and West 6th Street in Huntington, W.Va.
Powerful storm Friday causes additional power outages

Latest News

Tree limbs fell on power lines on Friday in Williamson, West Virginia. (WSAZ)
Power restoration efforts continue after powerful storm
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Jun 18
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Jun 18
FILE PHOTO - A House committee presents findings that show Trump knowingly spread false claims...
Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole
A church that had to replace its roof after last year's ice storm is finding itself in an...
Severe weather damages church again