Woman’s body found in Kanawha River

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman’s body was found in the Kanawha River in Dunbar, according to Metro 911.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com that first responders are currently searching for an additional person in the water.

The call came in just after 1:30 a.m. after a vehicle was discovered near Shawnee Boat Ramp in Dunbar, and that’s when they recovered the woman’s body, according to Metro 911.

Multiple agencies are on scene with a rescue boat and helicopter assisting in the search efforts.

Nitro Fire Department, Institute Fire Department, Glasgow Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department, St. Albans Fire Department, Kanawha Emergency Management, State Police, the Sheriff’s Office, DNR, Dunbar Police Department, and ambulance authorities are on scene.

