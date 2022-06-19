Advertisement

Crews battle fire at gun range

A blaze was reported Sunday afternoon in Huntington at a popular gun range and restaurant.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several fire departments are battling a blaze at a popular restaurant and gun range in Huntington.

Bare Arms Gun Range and Bombshells Burgers & BBQ share a building along 5th Street Road.

According to dispatchers, the call came in around 2:45 p.m. Flames and heavy smoke were showing from the back.

Crews from Lavalette, Green Valley, Huntington and Barboursville were all on-scene. It’s unclear if any injuries were reported.

Witnesses say they could smell burning rubber from the parking lot.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

