First Warning Forecast | New heat wave takes shape this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite record low temperatures being achieved in Huntington and Charleston Sunday morning, the cooler air of the weekend will quickly become a thing of the past as temperatures soar in the coming days. Monday stays comfortable enough with high temperatures in the 80s. However, the 90s return on Tuesday - appropriate for the first day of summer - and stick around through at least the upcoming weekend. While muggy air also returns, humidity levels look to be a bit lower this time around, so “feels like” readings may not come out as high, but it will still feel hot nonetheless. Rain chances also look rather limited, with late Wednesday into early Thursday the only window for precipitation at this time.

Aside from some passing high clouds, Sunday evening stays mostly clear with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s by midnight.

Mostly clear conditions stick around much of Sunday night, though clouds begin thickening towards dawn. Low temperatures drop comfortably to the low to mid 50s.

On Monday, expect a sunnier sky across western parts of the region (Ohio, Kentucky, and far western West Virginia) as high temperatures reach the mid 80s. Farther east (central and eastern West Virginia), thicker cloud cover throughout the day will result in slightly cooler temperatures rising to the low 80s. A few sprinkles also cannot be ruled out, mainly closer to the mountains.

Abundant sunshine is expected everywhere across the region on Tuesday with high temperatures soaring to the mid 90s.

Wednesday remains hot under a mostly sunny sky as high temperatures rise to the mid 90s. The humidity gets higher as well. This increase in humidity combined with a front nearing the area may spark a few showers and thunderstorms, particularly Wednesday evening and overnight.

A couple storms may linger into early Thursday morning, otherwise much of Thursday will be dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures top out near 90 degrees.

Friday stays mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures around the 90-degree mark.

Saturday and Sunday keep the mostly sunny, dry, and hot trend going as high temperatures rise to the low to mid 90s.

