Going camping with the Herd

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The AD Lewis Center was busy Saturday morning with the sights and sounds of football thanks to some current members of the Marshall program. Running back Rasheen Ali and many of his teammates hosted a Skills and Drills camp for over 50 kids and there was no cost to attend the two hour camp.

WSAZ Sports visited the camp and this aired Saturday night on Newschannel 3.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.