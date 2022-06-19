Advertisement

Going camping with the Herd

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The AD Lewis Center was busy Saturday morning with the sights and sounds of football thanks to some current members of the Marshall program. Running back Rasheen Ali and many of his teammates hosted a Skills and Drills camp for over 50 kids and there was no cost to attend the two hour camp.

WSAZ Sports visited the camp and this aired Saturday night on Newschannel 3.

