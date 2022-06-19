Advertisement

Matthew Fitzpatrick wins the 122nd US Open

He finishes tournament with a score of -6
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOSTON (WSAZ) - Faced with a tough bunker shot on the 72nd hole, Matthew Fitzpatrick delivered big time at the 122nd US Open. He hit his second shot on the green and then two putted for his first major championship. Will Zalatoris had a birdie putt to tie the lead at -6 but just missed the attempt. 2022 Masters champ Scottie Scheffler also finished with a score of -5.

Golf’s final major will be the 150th British Open in less than four weeks from St. Andrews.

