Advertisement

Beshear announces funding for high-speed internet expansion across Kentucky

Cooper’s announcement comes after the White House announced earlier this week vouchers to help...
Cooper’s announcement comes after the White House announced earlier this week vouchers to help people without high-speed internet get it cheaper.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Broadband internet access is expanding across the commonwealth.

Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $89 million in grant funding to bring high-speed internet access to unserved communities:

Beshear announces funding for broadband expansion

LIVE: Gov. Beshear announces $89 million in grant funding to bring high-speed internet access to unserved locations across the commonwealth.

Posted by WKYT on Monday, June 20, 2022

Governor Beshear promises this project will help bridge Kentucky’s digital divide. The governor said 46 grants were awarded to 12 internet service providers across the state.

He says the money will go to expanding broadband in rural parts of the commonwealth. Some of the communities receiving the money for high-speed internet are Jessamine, Madison and Bourbon counties.

Governor Beshear said this expanded internet access will help Kentuckians have a better quality of life.

Speakers at the press conference said in the age of telehealth, working from home and online learning people require a stable internet connection.

“The present is hard. It is. Inflation, the war in Europe, hopefully, coming out of the pandemic, but it’s still lingering all the challenges that we face rebuilding after tornadoes and other natural disasters, But as challenging as our present is, our future is bright. It’s exciting and we’re investing in it right now,” Gov. Beshear said.

Governor Beshear said there are still many Kentuckians who are classified as unserved or undeserved when we’re talking about high-speed internet access. He says the state’s data on exactly how many Kentuckians fall into that category is outdated but they’re working on updating those numbers this year.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blaze was reported Sunday afternoon in Huntington at a popular gun range and restaurant.
Crews battle fire at gun range
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
UPDATE: 6-year-old boy recovered from Kanawha River
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
Woman killed during tragic incident was wanted by police
A 14-year-old male was hit by a car Sunday evening.
Young pedestrian hit by car

Latest News

The mother of two sisters who were shot and killed is calling for justice.
Vigil held for Ashland murder victims
The mother of two sisters who were shot and killed is calling for justice.
Vigil held for Ashland murder victims
Family members left flowers and candles at the site of a weekend drowning in the Kanawha River...
Family remembers victims of weekend drowning in Kanawha River
Family members left flowers and candles at the site of a weekend drowning in the Kanawha River...
Family remembers victims of weekend drowning in Kanawha River
Crews restoring power in Mingo County
Crews working to restore power in Mingo County