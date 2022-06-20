CDC authorizes COVID vaccines for children under 5 | Local doctor weighs in

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The CDC has given the green light for kids as young as 6 months old to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes almost 2.5 years after the first case of coronavirus was reported in the state of Washington.

A CDC advisory committee on Saturday unanimously recommended the vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna.

The announcement, which follows FDA approval Friday, opens the door for close to 20 million kids to get the vaccine.

“With this Omicron surge, the vast majority of COVID cases we’re actually seeing are in this younger age of kids that are not protected with vaccine,” said Dr. Mariana Lanta, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist with Marshall Health.

The Pfizer-Biontech will come in a three-dose regimen for kids 6 months to four years old, while Moderna’s will be a two-dose regimen for kids 6 months to five years old.

The first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are three weeks apart, with the third dose coming two months later.

Moderna’s doses are just one month apart.

“The message remains the same as it was in all other age groups, just any vaccine that you can get access to is what your kid should get,” Dr. Lanata said.

But access to the shot doesn’t necessarily mean parents will line up for their kids to get the shot.

Less than 30 percent of kids who are 5 to 11 years old are fully vaccinated, even though the shot was first made available to them last November.

“In the last few months, the younger kids are the ones that are leading the cases of numbers for infection and also a lot of hospitalizations,” Dr. Lanata told WSAZ. “It’s just a very safe vaccine versus [your child] potentially [having] a very, very severe disease.”

Parents are now tasked with an important decision to make as shipments of the COVID vaccine for children begin arriving.

“Talk to the people who take care of your kids and get their advice and that’s probably the best way to move forward,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, who is the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

Every state, with the exception of Florida, placed pre-orders after the FDA authorized the shots Friday.

Parents should check with their pediatricians to make those vaccine appointments.

Dr. Lanata says there is no reason to delay or separate other vaccines. She says getting the COVID vaccine should not interfere with the regular vaccine schedule for your children.

