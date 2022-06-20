Advertisement

Clela Rorex, who issued 1st same-sex marriage licenses, dies

FILE - Clela Rorex, who was elected and served as Boulder County clerk and recorder in the...
FILE - Clela Rorex, who was elected and served as Boulder County clerk and recorder in the 1970s, stands outside the offices of then-County Clerk Hillary Hall, in Boulder, Colo., on July 2, 2014. Rorex, a former Colorado county clerk considered a pioneering ally to the gay rights movement for being the first public official to issue a same-sex marriage license in 1975, has died at age 78. Rorex died Sunday, June 19, 2022, of complications from recent surgery at a hospice care facility in Longmont, the Daily Camera reported.(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Clela Rorex, a former Colorado county clerk considered a pioneer in the gay rights movement for being the first public official to issue a same-sex marriage license in 1975, has died. She was 78.

The Daily Camera reports that Rorex died Sunday of complications from recent surgery at a hospice care facility.

Rorex was a newly elected Boulder County clerk when a gay couple denied a marriage license elsewhere sought her help in March 1975.

The then-31-year-old agreed and went on to issue six licenses to gay couples before Colorado’s attorney general ordered her to stop.

Colorado legalized gay marriage in 2014. A 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision recognized the fundamental right nationwide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blaze was reported Sunday afternoon in Huntington at a popular gun range and restaurant.
Crews battle fire at gun range
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
UPDATE: 6-year-old boy recovered from Kanawha River
A 14-year-old male was hit by a car Sunday evening.
Young pedestrian hit by car
Charged with attempted robbery in the first degree.
Man arrested and charged with attempted robbery
The welfare check was initiated after neighbors called 911 reporting gunshots.
Victims, suspect identified in double homicide in Ashland

Latest News

Man celebrates W.Va. Day by waving at cars
Man celebrates W.Va. Day by waving at cars
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
The announcement, which follows FDA approval Friday, opens the door for close to 20 million...
CDC authorizes COVID vaccines for children under 5 | Local doctor weighs in
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids
FILE - Houston Baptist guard Darius Lee (23) is seen during the first half of an NCAA college...
College basketball player killed in NYC shooting; 8 wounded