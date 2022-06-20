Advertisement

Convenience store robbed at gunpoint, police say

The suspected armed robbery happened at the Olive Street Market, according to Huntington Police.
The suspected armed robbery happened at the Olive Street Market, according to Huntington Police.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Monday, according to Huntington Police.

Huntington Police confirmed Monday they have a lead but no one is in police custody at this time.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The store has been closed for the day.

