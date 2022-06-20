Convenience store robbed at gunpoint, police say

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Monday, according to Huntington Police.

The suspected armed robbery happened at the Olive Street Market.

Huntington Police confirmed Monday they have a lead but no one is in police custody at this time.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The store has been closed for the day.

