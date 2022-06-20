Crews working to restore power in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hundreds of people are still without power in Mingo County after Friday’s severe storm.

And while there are several crews trying to get everything fixed, it’s a slow process.

Since Friday, Michael Williams of Delbarton has been running his generator so he and his family can have a little bit of power.

“We don’t have air conditioning, heat,” he said. “We can run one plate on a burner and turn the lights on, a hot water heater for about 15 minutes, we turn it on, knock a chill off of it and turn it back off.”

Williams is one of the thousands of people in Mingo County who woke up Monday without power.

While he’s still waiting, some like Jeordan Kolffe of Ragland, who spent most of the weekend without power, got a bit of relief.

“Feels good,” he said. “You know, it was just suffocating heat.”

Appalachian Power Spokesperson Phil Moye said there are a lot of outages but every time they fix one it only restores so many people’s power at once.

“Mingo County, you know, Logan and Mingo counties, what you have is just very steep terrain and very rural terrain,” Moye said. “Those things just take a little extra time because you’re trying to get out in a setting where you might not be right beside, say, a paved road where you’re replacing the pole. You might have to get up in the woods.”

Moye said most of the remaining areas without power should be fixed by Monday night and that Mingo County was the only area that started the day with more than 1,000 people without power.

He added that most of our counties are below 100 outages.

