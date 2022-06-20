Advertisement

Police | Customer pours beer on store employee, steals phone

According to the Huntington Police Department, Dorian Jordan, 47, of Charleston, was arrested...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made following an incident at a store that left an employee covered in beer and a victim of theft.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Dorian Jordan, 47, of Charleston, was arrested in the 900 block of 17th Street Monday on outstanding robbery and battery warrants.

The warrants stem from an incident on June 3 at the Family Dollar located at 2108 8th Avenue.

The victim, a store employee, claims Jordan and a woman were attempting to shoplift when the victim told them to leave the store. While exiting the store, the victim says Jordan forcefully took their cell phone and then poured beer on their head.

Jordan was not at the store when Huntington Police arrived June 3.

