First Warning Forecast | Hot days return

Forecast on June 20, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures for most locations were kept in the 70s yet again Monday afternoon due to abundant cloud cover. However, just in time for the first day of summer - the solstice occurs at 5:13 AM Tuesday - hotter days are set to return. Fortunately, the humidity stays rather low on Tuesday, so it will not feel too uncomfortable. This changes Wednesday when both heat and humidity continue to rise, leading to oppressive conditions and also the potential for showers and storms as a weak cold front moves through late in the day. Outside of the increased rain chances, this front does nothing to provide any relief from the heat as afternoon temperatures reach the 90-degree mark or higher through the weekend. Only after another cold front crosses late Sunday will temperatures begin to drop back to the 80s.

Cloud cover begins breaking towards sunset Monday evening as temperatures drop to the mid 60s by midnight.

Monday night turns mostly clear and comfortably cool as low temperatures fall to the mid 50s. A bit of fog is possible in some river valleys.

On Tuesday, expect a full day of sunshine with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Wednesday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Heat indices (or “feels like” readings) will be around 100 degrees due to the increased humidity. A broken line of showers and storms will begin pushing from north to south during the late-afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could produce heavy rain and damaging wind gusts.

Thursday turns drier under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures still reach near 90 degrees.

Sunshine continues on Friday as afternoon temperatures rise to around 90 degrees.

The weekend looks at bit hotter with high temperatures climbing to the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. While Saturday stays dry, a few showers and storms are possible on Sunday.

Some lingering rain is possible Monday morning, followed by drier conditions for the afternoon. High temperatures drop slightly to the mid 80s.

