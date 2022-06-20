Kentucky power outages | Restoration to continue through Tuesday

(WSAZ) -- The severe storm that moved through Kentucky Power’s territory Friday afternoon left approximately 26,000 customers without power.

As the storm traveled throughout the service area it broke around 50 power poles, numerous spans of wire and downed trees.

Monday morning, approximately 1,700 customers are without power with the heaviest concentration in Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Pike counties.

There are approximately 200 outage cases with the vast majority containing small clusters of customers.

The largest concentration of outages are in:

Floyd County: 290 customers

Johnson County: 420 customers

Martin County: 550 customers

Pike County: 245 customers

Crews were able to get 90 percent of customers restored Sunday.

As crews wrapped up in other areas, they have joined hundreds of local company and contract crews in the southern part of our territory already dedicated to restoration.

It is anticipated restoration will continue through Tuesday for some areas.

