Man arrested for involuntary manslaughter after inmate found unresponsive in holding cell

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is facing involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking charges after an inmate in the Scioto County Jail holding cell was found unresponsive.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the inmate was discovered on Saturday, June 18 and taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, detectives working with the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office interviewed the other inmates that were in the same holding cell, reviewed cameras and interviewed jail staff.

Detectives determined that another man arrested by the Portsmouth Police Department brought Fentanyl into the jail.

According to the sheriff, the man was put through an X-ray scanner and then placed in the holding cell, but later bonded out of jail after leaving drugs for the other three inmates, including the victim who overdosed.

Perry L. Steele, 43, of McDermott, Ohio, was arrested, the sheriff confirms.

Steele has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the 1st degree; trafficking in fentanyl, a felony of the 1st degree; possession of fentanyl, a felony of the 1st degree; 3 counts of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the 5th degree; possession of drugs, a felony of the 5th degree; illegal conveyance of a drug into a detention facility, a felony of the 3rd degree; and a warrant from the adult parole authority.

Steele is being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday, June 21,2022.

Sheriff Thoroughman says the victim has been identified as Cory William Cantrell, age 23, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

Cantrell’s body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated the investigation could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury at a later date.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.