Marshall turf project nearing completion

Edwards Stadium gets new turf
Edwards Stadium gets new turf(wsaz)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall will welcome its visitors and its new Sun Belt Conference opponents with a new playing surface this season. Crews are completing the process of laying down new turf at Edwards Stadium.

Marshall Athletics Director Christian Spears asked for fans’ help with the design of the turf and because of that, the end zones are black and feature the word Marshall in white outlined in Kelly green. The field will also feature the Sun Belt logo and the number 75 at each 20 yard line. That is a tribute to the 75 people who died in the Marshall plane crash on November 14th, 1970.

“It might be my favorite part of our new field,” Spears said.

Marshall opens the 2022 season at home vs. Norfolk State on September 3rd.

