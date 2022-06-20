Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 2

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a vehicle in the 4700 block of Ohio River Road (state Route 2), Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.

The crash was reported between 3:30 and 4 p.m., just beyond Huntington city limits in the Guyandotte area.

Zerkle said a vehicle was pulling out of a business parking lot when the collision with the motorcycle happened.

Route 2 remains closed in that area as deputies investigate.

No names have been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

