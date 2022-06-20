Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 2

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a vehicle in the 4700 block of Ohio River Road (state Route 2), Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.

The crash was reported between 3:30 and 4 p.m., just beyond Huntington city limits in the Guyandotte area.

Zerkle said a vehicle was pulling out of a business parking lot when the collision with the motorcycle happened.

Route 2 remains closed in that area as deputies investigate.

No names have been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.