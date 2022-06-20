Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in crash

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A motorcyclist died during a crash Sunday along Ohio River Road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Downtown Hayport Road in Porter Township.

According to highway patrol, Rodney L. Jenkins, 33, of Portsmouth, was traveling on his motorcycle northbound on Ohio River Road when he collided with the driver of an SUV who was turning left onto Ohio River Road from a business.

Jenkins was ejected from his motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead Sunday evening at a hospital.

Highway patrol reports Jenkins was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

