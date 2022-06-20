Woman killed during tragic incident along with child was wanted by police

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman who died Sunday during a tragic incident along the Kanawha River Sunday was wanted by police out of Ohio.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Michelle Godsey, 31, from Ohio was using the alias Katreece Wells.

Investigators say Godsey had removed a tracking bracelet.

Godsey died Sunday along with a 6-year-old relative, Deonco Howard, of Dunbar.

The sheriff’s office reports Godsey and Howard were fishing at the Shawnee Boat Ramp in Dunbar when the child accidentally knocked Godsey’s SUV into gear.

Investigators say the vehicle hit Godsey and entered the Kanawha River.

Both bodies were recovered by emergency officials Sunday evening.

