Advertisement

Woman killed during tragic incident along with child was wanted by police

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went into the river early Saturday morning.(wsaz)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman who died Sunday during a tragic incident along the Kanawha River Sunday was wanted by police out of Ohio.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Michelle Godsey, 31, from Ohio was using the alias Katreece Wells.

Investigators say Godsey had removed a tracking bracelet.

Godsey died Sunday along with a 6-year-old relative, Deonco Howard, of Dunbar.

The sheriff’s office reports Godsey and Howard were fishing at the Shawnee Boat Ramp in Dunbar when the child accidentally knocked Godsey’s SUV into gear.

Investigators say the vehicle hit Godsey and entered the Kanawha River.

Both bodies were recovered by emergency officials Sunday evening.

UPDATE: 6-year-old boy recovered from Kanawha River

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blaze was reported Sunday afternoon in Huntington at a popular gun range and restaurant.
Crews battle fire at gun range
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
UPDATE: 6-year-old boy recovered from Kanawha River
Charged with attempted robbery in the first degree.
Man arrested and charged with attempted robbery
A 14-year-old male was hit by a car Sunday evening.
Young pedestrian hit by car
The welfare check was initiated after neighbors called 911 reporting gunshots.
Victims, suspect identified in double homicide in Ashland

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Kentucky power outages | Restoration to continue through Tuesday
Actor Ben Stiller spotted in Ukraine
Actor Ben Stiller spotted in Ukraine
Alabama church holds service days after deadly shooting
Alabama church holds service days after deadly shooting
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, June 20th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast