Young pedestrian hit by car

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A juvenile was struck by a car Sunday evening along County Road 1 in South Point.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 14-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a car heading westbound.

OSHP is on-scene collecting evidence to determine who is at fault.

The driver is not being detained at this time and is cooperating with officials.

The injury status of the pedestrian is unknown but they were taken to the hospital.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

