Boone Memorial Hospital becomes Boone Memorial Health

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Boone Memorial Hospital will now be known as Boone Memorial Health.

While, the building will still function as a hospital and emergency facility, the new name reflects the effort to improve the community’s health and disease prevention.

Leaders of Boone Memorial Health have also formed the BMH foundation for community health.

The foundation will work with the community on projects that improve and promote a healthy lifestyle.

“For example, we are working on putting lights on a walking bridge. We’re focusing on resurfacing tennis courts. We’re focused on building a new volleyball court and a new splash park,” Virgil Underwood with Boone Memorial Health said. “And so, things I think will potentially bring some jobs to the community, and at the same time allow our community to become more active.”

The foundation has already distributed more than 200-thousand dollars in grants.

