Advertisement

Boy, 14, recovering after hit by driver

A 14-year-old male was hit by a car Sunday evening.
A 14-year-old male was hit by a car Sunday evening.(wsaz)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 14-year-old boy who was hit by a driver Sunday is listed in stable condition Tuesday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The young pedestrian was hit along County Road 1 in South Point, Ohio.

Investigators are surveying the area for any security cameras.

Authorities are asking any witnesses to come forward. You can call the post at 740-377-4311.

There are some conflicting statements about exactly how the crash happened, therefore the investigation is ongoing as investigators work to get all the facts, Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Tuesday.

Further information has not been released.

Young pedestrian hit by car

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon in a crash with a truck on Ohio River Road...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 2
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team have recovered the vehicle that went...
Woman killed during tragic incident was wanted by police
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Puryear has been charged with armed robbery, according to the Huntington Police Department.
Arrest made after convenience store robbed at gunpoint, police say

Latest News

JTP | Parenting styles
Journey through Parenthood | Parenting styles
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, June 21st, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Fire destroys mobile home
Fire destroys mobile home
Kentucky Cannabis meeting
Kentucky Cannabis meeting