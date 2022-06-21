Boy, 14, recovering after hit by driver

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 14-year-old boy who was hit by a driver Sunday is listed in stable condition Tuesday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The young pedestrian was hit along County Road 1 in South Point, Ohio.

Investigators are surveying the area for any security cameras.

Authorities are asking any witnesses to come forward. You can call the post at 740-377-4311.

There are some conflicting statements about exactly how the crash happened, therefore the investigation is ongoing as investigators work to get all the facts, Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Tuesday.

Further information has not been released.

