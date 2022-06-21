Charleston gets new Krispy Kreme line of ice cream

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/CNN) -

Four words: Krispy Kreme ice cream.

It’s called ‘original glazed soft serve ice cream,’ a new addition to Krispy Kreme’s lineup.

It is made with whole milk and some of the same secret ingredients in the donuts themselves.

You can eat it straight up in a cup or ask for the sweet treat in a cone or milkshake.

If you’re feeling really indulgent, there are a variety of toppings to choose from, like dehydrated glazed donuts.

You can order the ice cream in a few stores for now, including the Charleston location.

