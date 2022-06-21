City of Huntington waiving building permit fees for flood repairs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Steve Williams has authorized the waiver of city building permit fees for all repairs associated with damage from flooding that occurred May 6.

Residents are still required to obtain a building permit at City Hall, as it helps ensure the repairs are done properly and by licensed contractors.

In order to process a permit, the floodplain manager will need a copy of all of the work being done to repair property after flood damage.

For more information, please call the Planning and Zoning Office at 304-696-5540 and then press option 3.

