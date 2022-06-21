Cleanup process begins after gun range fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A popular gun range caught fire during the weekend, leaving employees to clean up the damage.

It happened during the weekend at Bare Arms Indoor Range & Training Center in Huntington.

William Bare, the owner of the business, says the fire happened on Father’s Day. At the time, about eight customers were inside the gun range. All of a sudden, someone smelled smoke, and everyone was immediately evacuated.

When you think of a fire happening at a gun range, you may wonder if there was any ammunition close by. The owner says all of their ammunition is stored in a separate vault area, built with concrete walls with fireproof doors, in case an unexpected fire were to happen.

“You know in business, like life, you have your peaks and valleys and we’re just in that valley, but we’re coming out of it. We’ll be back on that peak here in a few months and people will see a new and improved Bare Arms,” Bare said.

The owner says their gun shop and restaurant, Bombshells, Burgers, and BBQ, are set to be back up and running this week.

As for the gun range, the damage is being assessed. They’re hoping to re-open in the next few months.

Bare says they are very appreciative for the responding firefighters and staff who helped put out the fire.

