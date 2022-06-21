Crews battle early morning fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are at the scene of a mobile home fire in the 3200 block of East DuPont Avenue in Shrewsbury, which also serves are U.S. Route 60.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell us because firefighters are battling the fire along U.S. Route 60, the eastbound lane is closed.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.