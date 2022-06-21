Advertisement

Crews battle early morning fire

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.(John Green/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are at the scene of a mobile home fire in the 3200 block of East DuPont Avenue in Shrewsbury, which also serves are U.S. Route 60.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell us because firefighters are battling the fire along U.S. Route 60, the eastbound lane is closed.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

